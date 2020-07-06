Former consulate employee held

Thiruvananthapuram

06 July 2020 22:52 IST

A former UAE consulate employee was arrested late Monday in the case relating to the smuggling of gold allegedly through the diplomatic channel of the consulate here.

An officer identified the suspect as Sarith, a former employee in the public relations wing of the consulate.

He was produced at an economic offences court in Kochi and remanded in judical custody for 14 days. However, investigators have named another former employee, Swapna Suresh, as a suspect and ‘person of interest’ in the case. Investigators inspected her flat in the city and the woman was believed to be absconding.

