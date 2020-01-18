Kerala

Former Cong. MLA V. Balram dead

He became MLA of 10th Assembly from Wadakkanchery

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and former MLA V. Balram died at a private hospital here on Saturday. He was 72.

Mr. Balram became MLA of the 10th Assembly from the Wadakkanchery constituency. Though he was elected from the same constituency to the 11th Assembly, he resigned to make way for K. Muraleedharan, who was Power Minister in the A.K. Antony government. However, Mr. Muraleedharan lost the election.

Though Mr. Balram contested to the Assembly from Kozhikode for the third time, he could not win.

When K. Karunakaran rebelled against the Congress high command formed DIC (Democratic Indira Congress), he became part of it.

He had held the post of Kerala Khadi Grama Vyavasaya Board chairman, and was All India Congress Committee member. He is survived by wife Kanchanamala and two children.

