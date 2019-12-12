Former Collector’s film wins laurels at Mumbai fest

Ningal Ente Nadu Kandittundo (Have You Seen My Home), a short film directed by former District Collector and Sanitation Mission Director Mir Mohammed Ali, has won the award for the best advertisement film at the 8th Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival.

The film, produced by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), won the coveted award in the production section.

The promotional video introduces the tourist destinations of Kannur district to the world.

It was created to attract tourists to the district in the context of the Kannur International Airport becoming a reality.

The movie, Mr. Ali’s first directorial, has been dubbed into eight languages including Hindi, English, Arabic, and Spanish.

The two-minute-long video captures the beauty of the district’s vast beaches, forests, backwaters, rich history and heritage, and cuisine.

Australian short film ‘The Ton’ was adjudged the best picture and ‘Building Bridges’ from Germany was selected as the best documentary at the fest which concluded on Tuesday.

“It was while in Kannur that I had the opportunity to experience several beautiful things in life,” Mr. Ali said. He added that the performance by Shiva, a seventh-grade student, and Surya’s voice played a key role in making the film a success.