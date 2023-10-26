Former Collector to share his ‘dreams’ about Kozhikode

October 26, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

P.B. Salim, Secretary (Monitoring and Coordination) at the Chief Minister’s Office in West Bengal and a former Collector of Kozhikode, will address an interactive session on ‘Kozhikode: My Dream’ here on Saturday. Mayor Beena Philip will open the event. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran, writer K.P. Sudheera, industrialist P.K. Ahamed, and programme convener Dr. P.P. Venugopal will address the gathering. A civic reception will also be accorded to Mr. Salim at the event, said a press release.