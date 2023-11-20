ADVERTISEMENT

Former child actor and High Court lawyer Dinesh Menon dies

November 20, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Dinesh Menon

Kerala High Court lawyer and a former child actor in Malayalam movies I. Dinesh Menon passed away in Kochi on Monday following a heart attack. He was 57. He had acted in 17 Malayalam films, including Vidaparayum Mumpe, Airhostess, and Shesham Kazhchayil, released in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He won the national award for the best child actor for his role in Vadaka Veedu, a film made in 1979. He was the counsel for the owner of Robin bus who was entangled in a stand-off with the Motor Vehicles department. 

