Former Chief Secretary V. Venu appointed chairperson of Kochi Biennale Foundation

The Board of Trustees of the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has appointed V. Venu, former Chief Secretary of Kerala, as its chairperson.

Bose Krishnamachari, president of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and trustee of the KBF, said in a communication that Dr. Venu would work pro bono — on an honorary basis — and his appointment had come into effect from September 21.

The former Chief Secretary has been associated with the Kochi-Muziris Biennale since its first edition in 2012 and has played a key role in establishing partnership between the foundation and the government.

Dr. Venu joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1990. He has worked as Director General of the National Museum, New Delhi. He brings to his position as KBF chairperson rich experience from a variety of assignments in cultural and tourism sectors while he served the Government of Kerala and the Government of India in various capacities over three decades, the communication said.

Dr. Venu served as Secretary of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala (2007-2011), during which period the International Theatre Festival of Kerala was established. He was instrumental in setting up and curating a new museum named ‘Keralam’. He played a key role in the improvement and upgradation of museums and archives of Kerala and continued his interest in developing community museums with local participation.

In addition to its primary function as a mega art event, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has an integral connection with Kerala tourism. Mr. Krishnamachari also said that it was relevant to mention Dr. Venu’s leadership initiatives as Director of Kerala Tourism and subsequently as Secretary of the Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala, to promote tourism, notably through a policy-driven public-private partnership, Kerala Travel Mart, the biggest international travel mart in India, and other imaginative campaigns at the State and national levels.