Former bureaucrat hails Union Budget

K.N. Raghavan, former Director General, National Academy of Customs and Indirect Taxes and Narcotics, has said that the Union Budget proposal to increase the limit of MUDRA loans will empower employment generation.

He was delivering a talk on ‘Union Budget 2024: A roadmap for Viksit Bharat’ organised by the Department of Commerce, St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, on Monday.

Mr. Raghavan appreciated the Union government for its efforts to bring down the fiscal deficit below 5% of the Gross Domestic Product. He also observed that the Indian economy would grow despite the bottlenecks in the economy.