Former bank manager arrested for theft of pledged gold

March 13, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A former area manager of Kerala Bank was arrested by the Pattanakkad police on Tuesday for stealing pledged gold. The arrested has been identified as Meera Mathew (44) of Cherthala.

The accused, who was in charge of gold loan in the bank, allegedly stole 335.08 grams of gold from four branches - Cherthala, Nadakkavu, Pattanakkad and Arthunkal. Besides Pattanakkad, cases have also been registered against her at the Cherthala and Arthunkal police stations. The police booked her based on complaints filed by the branch managers.

In 2023, the bank suspended her from the service.

Following the arrest, a local court in Cherthala remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days. The Pattanakkad police on Wednesday said that an application had been submitted before the court seeking the custody of the accused for interrogation.

