ADVERTISEMENT

Former bank manager arrested for theft of pledged gold

March 13, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A former area manager of Kerala Bank was arrested by the Pattanakkad police on Tuesday for stealing pledged gold. The arrested has been identified as Meera Mathew (44) of Cherthala.

The accused, who was in charge of gold loan in the bank, allegedly stole 335.08 grams of gold from four branches - Cherthala, Nadakkavu, Pattanakkad and Arthunkal. Besides Pattanakkad, cases have also been registered against her at the Cherthala and Arthunkal police stations. The police booked her based on complaints filed by the branch managers.

In 2023, the bank suspended her from the service.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the arrest, a local court in Cherthala remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days. The Pattanakkad police on Wednesday said that an application had been submitted before the court seeking the custody of the accused for interrogation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US