Former Arab League official calls for strengthening links

Former Arab League Deputy Secretary General and former Education Minister of Tunisia Abdulatif Abid has assured Indians that everything possible will be done to strengthen the affinity of the Arab language towards India, particularly Kerala.

Inaugurating an international Arabic seminar on ‘Arabic language and culture’ at MSTM Arts and Science College at Perinthalmanna on Monday, Dr. Abid said problems would arise when humanitarian and cultural values were degraded. Praising the Kerala society for upholding diversity and plurality, Dr. Abid said the State was a model for the world in women empowerment.

MSTM Arts and Science College vice chairman P. Abdul Hameed, MLA, was the chief guest at the function. College Principal A. Safeer presided. MSTM secretary K.T. Ummer presented mementos to students who excelled in different fields. Fatima Igbaria, Salam Faizi Amanat, Fasal Rahman, Ashley P.C., Smita P., and Vishnu spoke. Arabic scholars Tabassum Muhyuddin from Kashmir, Zainul Abideen Hudavi, and Rahnat Shibina presented papers.