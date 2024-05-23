ADVERTISEMENT

Formation of sports league in colleges hailed

Updated - May 23, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Sports and Games Association has hailed the government decision to launch professional sports leagues in all colleges in Kerala.

A press note quoting association chairman G. Sugunan said the decision would help to promote sporting activities at the college level. Thanking Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman for the initiative, he said the initial outlay of ₹60 lakh announced by the government demonstrated the commitment to get the project on track as soon as possible. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US