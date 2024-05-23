Formation of sports league in colleges hailed

The Regional Sports and Games Association has hailed the government decision to launch professional sports leagues in all colleges in Kerala.

A press note quoting association chairman G. Sugunan said the decision would help to promote sporting activities at the college level. Thanking Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman for the initiative, he said the initial outlay of ₹60 lakh announced by the government demonstrated the commitment to get the project on track as soon as possible.