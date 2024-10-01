Formation of interview panel for appointing guest lecturers in KU runs into rough weather

A controversy brewed over Kerala University’s (KU) move to appoint a Syndicate member who lacked teaching experience as the chairperson of an interview board to hire guest lecturers.

The decision, which was passed by the Syndicate despite objections by Vice-Chancellor (V-C) in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal, has been challenged in a petition submitted to Raj Bhavan.

The university had commenced steps to appoint guest lecturers as Assistant Professors to 12 of its teaching departments for various four-year undergraduate programmes. However, the choice of Shijukhan J.S., Syndicate member and convener of the Standing Committee on Staff, Equipments, and Building, to helm the interview board has come under scrutiny.

Violates UGC norms

Some also claimed that the decision violated University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. They pointed out that the chairperson of the selection panel should be helmed by the V-C or a nominee who has a minimum teaching experience of 10 years as a Professor.

However, Mr. Shijukhan, the district secretary of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), does not possess such qualifications, they pointed out.

Save University Campaign Committee has submitted a petition to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan requesting the decision be cancelled.

Mr. Kunnummal said he had proposed senior Professor P.M. Radhamany to the position, but his demand was turned down by a majority of the Syndicate members. He later conceded to the stance of the CPI(M)-majority Syndicate, “keeping in mind the urgent need to appoint the lecturers to ensure that students remain unaffected.”

Unanimous decision

A section of the Syndicate members, however, claimed the decision was a unanimous one and that the V-C had not registered dissent at the meeting. They added that the selection panel is a temporary one that comprises subject experts, deans, and heads of departments as mandated by UGC.

