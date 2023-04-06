Formation of five-member panel to select KSEB directors kicks up a row

April 06, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The formation of a five-member Chief Secretary-led selection committee for making appointments to the board of directors of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has kicked up a controversy.

Left and Congress-backed employees’ organisations have slammed the decision to leave the selection exclusively in the hands of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, who constitute four of the five panel members.

They also question the rationale of including the Chairman of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), a Union Ministry of Power agency, on the panel for selecting the directors of a wholly State-owned power distribution licencee. The objections further extend to the committee’s mandate to appoint officers from outside the KSEB also on the director board.

This is the first time that the State government is creating a committee to pick the members of the KSEB director board, power sector sources said.

Till now, directors dealing with technical aspects such as power generation, transmission and distribution, system operation, planning and safety, renewable energy, and information technology were hand-picked by the government from among eligible chief engineers of the KSEB. The director (finance) was generally a non-KSEB hand.

As per a March 25 order, the directors will now be identified by a panel headed by the Chief Secretary. It has as its members the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), Additional Chief Secretary (Power), the Chairman and Managing Director of the KSEB (who is also an IAS officer), plus the CEA chairman, according to a March 25 order constituting it.

The order goes on to note that ‘‘In addition to the Chief Engineers of KSEB Ltd, the committee shall select suitable candidates from among the officers in the post of chief engineers/ equivalent post in national/ state government institutions and on the basis of operational experience in their respective field.’‘

The CITU-backed KSEB Officers’ Association(KSEBOA) and the KSEB Workers’ Association (KSEBWA) and the AITUC-backed Kerala Electricity Workers’ Federation (KEWF) have urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to scrap the order appointing the selection committee. The INTUC-backed Kerala Electricity Officers’ Confederation (KEOC) also has demanded that status quo be maintained in the selection process.

Employees organisations feel that the proposed selection process will deprive seasoned chief engineers of the KSEB an opportunity to serve on the director board. ‘‘Normally, officers who have over 25 years of experience in generation, transmission and distribution are posted as directors. Appointing outsiders in this role will not benefit the KSEB,’‘ the KEOC said.

Including the CEA chairman on the panel has no justification as it offers the Central Government a role in picking the directors of the KSEB which is a fully State-owned entity, the KSEBOA and the KSEBWA said in a letter to the Chief Minister.

In this context, upsetting the present system will prove inimical to the State’s interests in the power sector, given the ‘‘privatisation policies’‘ pursued by the BJP-led Central Government, they alleged.

Further, two members on the selection panel - the additional chief secretaries for Finance and Power - are already ex officio members on the director board. Giving them the power to select the other members would destroy the concept of equality among the directors, the employees organisations said.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty is likely to hold discussions with the employees organisations next week to sort out the issue.