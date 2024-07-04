Formalities to fell trees in public places to be simplified  

The Forest department will take necessary steps to avoid the complexities in the process of felling trees in public places that pose a threat to human lives and development works, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said. Replying to a calling attention motion by K.P. Kunhammed Kutty Master, the Minister said a detailed scientific examination is needed before making necessary amendments to the existing rules, which make the process of felling trees a complex one, including the pricing of the log.

The department will study the issue and suggest necessary changes, the Minister assured. In the case of trees posing a threat to human lives, the District Collectors can issue the order for felling the trees in their capacity as head of the district disaster management authority, the Minister added.

