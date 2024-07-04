ADVERTISEMENT

Formalities to fell trees in public places to be simplified  

Published - July 04, 2024 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department will take necessary steps to avoid the complexities in the process of felling trees in public places that pose a threat to human lives and development works, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said. Replying to a calling attention motion by K.P. Kunhammed Kutty Master, the Minister said a detailed scientific examination is needed before making necessary amendments to the existing rules, which make the process of felling trees a complex one, including the pricing of the log.

The department will study the issue and suggest necessary changes, the Minister assured. In the case of trees posing a threat to human lives, the District Collectors can issue the order for felling the trees in their capacity as head of the district disaster management authority, the Minister added.

