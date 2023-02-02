Formal launch of first Sainik School in PPP mode in State tomorrow

February 02, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The first-of-its-kind Sainik School batch in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode in the State will be formally opened at Bharatiya Vidya Niketan-run Veda Vyasa Vidyalaya, Kozhikode, on Saturday.

It is the second Sainik School in the State after the one directly functioning under the Sainik Schools Society at Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram. The primary aim of such schools is to prepare students for a stint in the armed forces.

According to the Defence Ministry, 100 such schools are being set up under the PPP mode in various States and Union Territories. Memorandums of Understanding have been signed with State government schools, private schools, and non-governmental organisations. The necessary infrastructure, faculty, and other requirements are met by those who are running the school. The Union government is not allocating any funds. However, an annual support on merit-cum-means basis of up to 50% fee, subject to an upper limit of ₹40,000 per student per year for up to 50% of class strength, subject to an upper limit of 50 students per class per year, will be provided by the Centre through the Sainik Schools Society.

M. Jyotheesan, principal, Veda Vyasa Vidyalaya, said that Ajay Bhatt, Union Minister of State for Defence, would participate in the inaugural ceremony to be held on the school premises at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip, among others, would attend the event.

The school was affiliated to the Sainik School Society under the Defence Ministry last year. The first batch began functioning on September 26, 2022, with 50 students from various States. The official inaugural ceremony, however, could not be held at that time. Mr. Jyotheesan said that the admissions were held through a national-level entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency. Students who have passed Class V can apply for admissions to Class VI. The school would have two batches with 40 students each in the next academic year.