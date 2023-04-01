Formal engagements conclude at G20 Sherpas’ meet

April 01, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

After three consecutive days of substantive discussions, the formal round of engagements scheduled as part of the Second G20 Sherpas’ meet in Kumarakom drew to a close here on Saturday.

“The backwaters of Kerala have put us firmly on course for the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi,’’ said Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa of India, who is chairing the event. Rounding up the deliberations, Mr. Kant listed the enthusiastic participation by members, the pushing of an India narrative, and the inclusion of new discussion areas as the key takeaways of the event.

The deliberations on Saturday revolved primarily around the macroeconomic challenges faced by the global economies. “COVID and high inflation have wiped out a lot of progress made in the previous years for many emerging and developing markets. Therefore, it is incumbent on the world to focus both on the Sustainable Development Goals and also focus on the climate action,” he said.

Achieving this objective, according to him, would require a reshaping of the multilateral institutions.

The G7 impact

As to the stance taken by the G7 countries during this round of discussions, Mr. Kant asserted that the meetings made it very clear that the top seven economies were also keen on achieving reforms. “They all want India to put up a very ambitious, action-oriented plan. Financing of development and the reforming of international financial institutions are crucial areas, which came out loud and clear in today’s meeting,” he added.

Official sources, meanwhile, held that the ideological faultlines between the member countries remained intact throughout the discussions although there was a clear expression of interest to make Indian presidency successful. “We are aware of the push given by G7. And we are also aware of a particular interpretation of the situation and the language that Russia and China speak,” said an official source, in an apparent reference to the raging differences over the Ukraine crisis.

99% consensus

To a query on whether the meeting could paper over these cracks, Mr. Kant said the member countries reached a common ground on 99% of the issues while different options were being worked out to sort out the remaining 1%. “The entire document has been agreed upon but for paragraphs 3 and 4,” he noted.

The four-day long event, attended by 120 delegates from G20 members and nine invitee countries, besides various international organisations, is slated to draw to a close on Sunday. The events scheduled for the final day primarily focus on the recreation of the participants, which also include an Onam feast and a backwater cruise.