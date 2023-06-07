‘Forged’ certificate: Congress files police complaint against SFI leader

June 07, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Congress Kinanoor constituency committee has lodged a complaint with the Kanhangad Deputy Superintendent of Police seeking action against Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader K. Vidya for allegedly forging an experience certificate from Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, for the post of guest lecturer at Karinthalam Government Arts and Science College, Kasaragod.

Congress constituency president Umeshan Vellur, who submitted the complaint, demanded criminal action against Ms. Vidya. He said that in the wake of the allegations, the police should verify her qualifications.

Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) district president Jawad Puthur, who met Jaison V. Joseph, prinicpal-in-charge of the college, on Wednesday, also demanded a thorough investigation.

He alleged that Ms. Vidya was a guest lecturer at the college for a year from June 2022 to March 2023, and that she had topped the list of candidates who applied for the post. As many as eight candidates had attended the interview, he said.

“The college must clarify if it consciously chose to neglect the certificate produced by Ms. Vidya and helped her get the post, or if it failed to examine the experience certificate produced during the interview. We have demanded a thorough investigation, and the college has assured that it will take necessary action after receiving a reply from Maharaja’s College,” Mr. Puthur said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Joseph said the college council had met on Wednesday following which a letter had been forwarded to Maharaja’s College seeking clarification.

“We are yet to get a response from Maharaja’s College. The council has decided to take action and register a complaint if the certificate submitted by Ms. Vidya is found forged,” he added.

