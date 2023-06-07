HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Forged’ certificate: Congress files police complaint against SFI leader

‘Karinthalam Government Arts and Science College must clarify if it failed to examine the experience certificate produced during the interview,’ says Kerala Students’ Union district president

June 07, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress Kinanoor constituency committee has lodged a complaint with the Kanhangad Deputy Superintendent of Police seeking action against Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader K. Vidya for allegedly forging an experience certificate from Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, for the post of guest lecturer at Karinthalam Government Arts and Science College, Kasaragod.

Congress constituency president Umeshan Vellur, who submitted the complaint, demanded criminal action against Ms. Vidya. He said that in the wake of the allegations, the police should verify her qualifications.

Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) district president Jawad Puthur, who met Jaison V. Joseph, prinicpal-in-charge of the college, on Wednesday, also demanded a thorough investigation.

He alleged that Ms. Vidya was a guest lecturer at the college for a year from June 2022 to March 2023, and that she had topped the list of candidates who applied for the post. As many as eight candidates had attended the interview, he said.

“The college must clarify if it consciously chose to neglect the certificate produced by Ms. Vidya and helped her get the post, or if it failed to examine the experience certificate produced during the interview. We have demanded a thorough investigation, and the college has assured that it will take necessary action after receiving a reply from Maharaja’s College,” Mr. Puthur said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Joseph said the college council had met on Wednesday following which a letter had been forwarded to Maharaja’s College seeking clarification. 

“We are yet to get a response from Maharaja’s College. The council has decided to take action and register a complaint if the certificate submitted by Ms. Vidya is found forged,” he added. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.