Forfeiture notice for Swapna Suresh’s property withdrawn: Centre tells Kerala HC

April 03, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the competent authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 [SAFEM(FOP)] has withdrawn the notice for forfeiture of property of Swapna Suresh, accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while recording the submission made by the Centre, also ordered that as the proceedings had been dropped, the competent authority was bound to intimate the village officer of Thycaud village in Thiruvananthapuram about the proceedings and direct withdrawal of the attachment already recorded. The village officer should also delete all entries of forfeiture marked against Swapna’s property.

In her petition challenging the notice, she pointed out that the authority had issued her a show-cause notice under the Act for forfeiture of her 3.60-are property at Thycaud. According to her, the provisions of the Act had exempted those accused whose detention order passed under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Provisions of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA), 1974 had been set aside by a court.

In fact, the High Court had quashed the order detaining her, as well as the order of the advisory board confirming the validity of the detention. Therefore, the notice issued by the authority was illegal, she contended.

