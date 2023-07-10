HamberMenu
Forest watcher sustains injuries in Nilgiri Thar attack

July 10, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The Nilgiri Tahr at Palappetty Kudi tribal settlement in Marayur that attacked the forest watcher on Monday.

The Nilgiri Tahr at Palappetty Kudi tribal settlement in Marayur that attacked the forest watcher on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a rare incident, a forest watcher sustained grievous injuries when a Nilgiri Tahr attacked him in the Palappetty Kudi tribal settlement at Marayur in Idukki.

According to Forest department officials, Krishnan,47, a forest watcher attached to Marayur Sandal Reserve, was attacked by a Nilgiri Tahr around 11 a.m. While he was engaged in sandal enumeration work with two others inside the forest area of Palappetty Kudi forest area, the animal suddenly attacked the watcher. According to local residents, the animal attempted to trample down the man from behind, in which he sustained severe injuries. His co-workers Harikrishnan and Sasi escaped from the attack as they climbed a tree. Mr. Krishnan was transported on a dolly for 6 km to a private hospital in Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu.

According to locals, the same animal attacked three tribal women at the Palappettykudi tribal settlement two months ago.

A team led by Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) M.G. Vinod Kumar and Munnar Wildlife Warden S.V. Vinod will visit the tribal settlement on Tuesday and take steps to prevent such attacks in the area.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said that the Nilgiri Tahr has been camping in the settlement for the past four years. “Normally the animal moves around with other goats in the area but sometimes it turns violent,” Mr. Vinod said.

Mr. S.V. Vinod told The Hindu that usually the animal does not attack humans. “The male Tahr is a solitary animal and isolated in the Palappetty kudi area. These months are considered to be the mating season of Nilgiri Tahrs. It is suspected that the absence of a female companion for mating has resulted in the animal turning violent and attacking people,” he said.

“The goats and Nilgiri Tahrs are different species and they cannot be mating partners. Normally Tahr happens to be friendly and is sighted in the natural habitat of Eravikulam National Park,” said Mr. Vinod.

