Forest watcher injured in wild elephant attack in Marayur

Mani was attacked while patrolling with another forest watcher

September 24, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A forest watcher suffered severe injuries in a wild elephant attack at Kanthalloor range under the Marayur Sandal division on Saturday night.

C. Mani, 34, of Vannathirai Colony in Kanthalloor, has been admitted to a private hospital at Thodupuzha in Idukki. Mani is a forest protection watcher attached to the Vannathura forest division. According to officials, the incident occurred at Koshachola near Vannathura around 8 p.m.

While patrolling with another forest watcher, Eeshwara Moorthi, at the Koshachola area, they heard sound inside the forest area. When they reached the spot, a lone tusker attacked Mani. He fell from a rock while trying to escape the tusker and was seriously injured. He was rushed to a private hospital at Marayur and later shifted to a private hospital at Thodupuzha.

