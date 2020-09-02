Forest watcher injured in elephant attack

A forest watcher suffered serious injuries in an elephant attack at Tholpetty under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday night.

Shibu alias Uthaman, 38, of Kollykkal at Tholpetty has been admitted to Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Shibu is a temporary forest watcher of the sanctuary.

Shibu was attacked by a crop-raiding lone tusker while he was trying to chase the elephant from a plantain

farm near Tholpetty around 9 p.m. on the day, sanctuary sources said.