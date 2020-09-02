Kerala

Forest watcher injured in elephant attack

A forest watcher suffered serious injuries in an elephant attack at Tholpetty under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday night.

Shibu alias Uthaman, 38, of Kollykkal at Tholpetty has been admitted to Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Shibu is a temporary forest watcher of the sanctuary.

Shibu was attacked by a crop-raiding lone tusker while he was trying to chase the elephant from a plantain

farm near Tholpetty around 9 p.m. on the day, sanctuary sources said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 11:35:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/forest-watcher-injured-in-elephant-attack/article32508598.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story