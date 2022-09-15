Forest watcher injured in elephant attack in Kerala dies

He was hurt while trying to drive away wild jumbos using kumki elephants

Special Correspondent Thrissur
September 15, 2022 17:36 IST

A forest watcher, who was injured during a mission to send wild elephants from human-inhabited areas of Palappilly in Thrissur to the nearby forests earlier this month, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The deceased was Hussain, 32, of Mukkam, Kozhikode. He was a member of the rapid rescue team that came from Wayanad with two kumki elephants for the mission. Hussain was an expert snake-catcher too.

He was injured in the attack by a tusker near Pathayappara on September 4 while trying to send away the wild elephants using kumki elephants. The pachyderm attacked him with its trunk.

He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Thrissur. Though he was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi after his condition worsened, his life could not be saved.

The mission to send the elephants back to the forests is continuing at Palappilly, sources said.

