Forest training institutes in Kerala to be upgraded: Minister

Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran has said that forest training institutes in the State will be upgraded to global standards. He was laying the foundation stone online for the administrative block and hostel being built in Arippa with the financial assistance of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) recently. The Minister added that scientific training will be provided through the academy to mitigate human-wildlife conflict under changing conditions. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman inaugurated the indoor stadium at the institute. He said that the academy should be used in a way benefitting tribal communities. MLA D. K. Murali presided over the function while Head of Forest Force Ganga Singh, Additional Principal Chief Conservators of Forest Pramod G Krishnan, P Pukazhenthi, L Chandrasekhar, R Kamalahar, Vamanapuram block panchayat president G Komalam, Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat member Sophie Thomas and representatives of various political parties were present.

