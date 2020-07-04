Forest to replace plantations

Plamoola Vana Samrakshana Samiti members planting endemic tree saplings in Ondayangadi forest on Saturday.

KALPETTA

04 July 2020 23:21 IST

Endemic trees to be planted in Wayanad as part of an eco-restoration plan

The Forest and Wildlife Department is gearing up to convert nearly 240 hectares of monocrop plantations in Wayanad district to natural forest.

Under the eco-restoration programme of the department, nearly 29 of the 199 hectares of monocrop plantation in the Sugandhagiri section of forest under the Kalpetta forest range of the South Wayanad forest division and 39 hectares of teak and softwood plantations at Ondayangadi under the Begur range of forest under the North Wayanad forest division will be converted to forestland.

Cleared in 2018

A huge area under the Sugandhagiri forest section was cleared of eucalyptus trees in 2018 and natural forest has taken over most of the open space, South Wayanad forest divisional officer P. Ranjith Kumar told The Hindu. In the remaining space, the Forest Department will execute the scheme.

Advertising

Advertising

“In the first phase, we will plant saplings of 10 species of endemic trees, spread over nearly 29.1 hectares at Koncherrykunnu, with the help of 220 members of the Tharayodu Vana Samrakshana Samiti (VSS),” Mr. Ranjith said. A sum of ₹12 lakh would be utilised for the planting and conservation activities. The department would also convert 39 hectares of teak plantation at Ondayangadi under the Begur range of forest of the North Wayanad forest division. The forestland had been converted to a monocrop plantation in 1958 after felling natural forest.

Opposition from public

The department had faced strong opposition from the public when it started to replant teak saplings in the area last year. “We are planning to plant nine endemic species such as Ungu, Nelli, Thani, Kumizhu, Ayani plavu and Cheru,” said V. Ratheesan, forest range officer, Begur forest division. The saplings would be planted and conserved with the assistance of 150 members of the Plamoola VSS. A sum of ₹8 lakh would be used for the purpose.

The total forest area of the district is 1,100 sq km, of which nearly 350 sq km has monocrops such as teak and eucalyptus. Teak is planted in 50,000 hectares of forestland in the State, of which 30,000 hectares is in Wayanad.