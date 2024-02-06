Forest staff ignored wild elephant’s health condition, alleges forum

February 06, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Palakkad Elephant Lovers Forum has approached the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Chennai seeking an investigation into the death of Thanneerkomban, a 30-year-old wild elephant that died while being relocated from Wayanad to Bandipur on Saturday.

In a complaint to the regional deputy director of the bureau as well as Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Palakkad Elephant Lovers Forum president Haridas Machingal alleged that the Kerala and Karnataka Forest departments had mishandled the pachyderm, which never had displayed any signs of aggression.

He said that the radio-collared elephant, monitored by the Karnataka Forest department, had displayed symptoms of health issues. He said that the Kerala Forest officials had ignored the health problems displayed by Thanneerkomban while tranquilising and capturing it.

Hasty decision

Mr. Haridasan also alleged that the Forest officials “played a dirty game with the mob” while capturing the elephant. “Instead of waiting until nightfall, and thus giving a preferred choice to the elephant to return to its natural habitat, the Forest officials took a hasty decision and captured the elephant in a speedy manner,” he said.

Mr. Haridasan said that the the exact cause of death of the elephant should be investigated, and those responsible for should be brought to book.