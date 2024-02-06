GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest staff ignored wild elephant’s health condition, alleges forum

Palakkad Elephant Lovers Forum seeks Wildlife Crime Control Bureau’s investigation into Thanneerkomban’s death

February 06, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Palakkad Elephant Lovers Forum has approached the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Chennai seeking an investigation into the death of Thanneerkomban, a 30-year-old wild elephant that died while being relocated from Wayanad to Bandipur on Saturday.

In a complaint to the regional deputy director of the bureau as well as Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Palakkad Elephant Lovers Forum president Haridas Machingal alleged that the Kerala and Karnataka Forest departments had mishandled the pachyderm, which never had displayed any signs of aggression.

He said that the radio-collared elephant, monitored by the Karnataka Forest department, had displayed symptoms of health issues. He said that the Kerala Forest officials had ignored the health problems displayed by Thanneerkomban while tranquilising and capturing it.

Hasty decision

Mr. Haridasan also alleged that the Forest officials “played a dirty game with the mob” while capturing the elephant. “Instead of waiting until nightfall, and thus giving a preferred choice to the elephant to return to its natural habitat, the Forest officials took a hasty decision and captured the elephant in a speedy manner,” he said.

Mr. Haridasan said that the the exact cause of death of the elephant should be investigated, and those responsible for should be brought to book.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.