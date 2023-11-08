ADVERTISEMENT

Forest sports meet in Kottayam

November 08, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 28th Kerala Forest Sports Meet will be held in Kottayam from November 15 to 17.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will formally inaugurate the event at Pala Municipal Stadium on November 16. Over 1,500 forest staff representing eight teams will take part in 232 sporting events. Cooperation and Registration Minister V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the valedictory session on November 17.

Mr. Saseendran formally launched the logo and theme song for the annual meet here on Wednesday.

