Forest routes to Sabarimala set for full-scale opening after pandemic

As preparations for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage to Sabarimala enter the last leg, the traditional trekking path to the hill shrine from Erumely is bracing up for full-scale opening this time.

The Forest department expects the path to witness heavy rush right from the season’s beginning and has kick-started works to restore the path in association with members of the Vana Samrakshana Samithi (VSS). As many as 160 shops will come up along the 42-km-long route, which will also double up as pilgrim assistance centres.

“The vista clearance works are almost over while the causeways, which sustained damages due to the rains, are being restored to facilitate movement of ambulances. An ambulance with ICU facility will be stationed at Kalaketty while the Health department will set up oxygen parlours at different points,” said N. Rajesh, Divisional Forest Officer, Kottayam.

To ensure the safety of pilgrims, a blanket ban on night travel will be imposed. “The devotees will be permitted to enter the forest in batches from 5.30 a.m. till 3 p.m. While no one will be permitted to spend time in the stretch from Koyikkakavu to Kalaketty beyond three hours, as many as eight mid-way shelters are available for them in the remaining stretch for overnight stay,” the official added.

Prior to its opening, a delegation led by R.S. Arun, Chief Conservator of Forests (High Range Circle), visited the route and reviewed the progress of works. The opening portion of the route from Koyikkakavu temple to Kalaketty falls with the Kottayam Forest division while the remaining portion is part of the Periyar Tiger Reserve (West).

Official sources, meanwhile, said the presence of wild elephants had reported a sharp rise in the region, including in villages on the forest fringes. In view of the situation, fencing would be erected at different locations along the route, besides deploying elephant squads.

The path, which takes the Karimala-Valiyanavatom-Cheriyanavattom-Pampa-Marakkootom route, used to receive a good number of pilgrims every year till the authorities closed it in 2020 in view of the pandemic situation. While the path remained completely off the limits for pilgrims during 2020, authorities permitted passage through the route in the second half of the pilgrimage season the next year.

Besides the route that originates from Erumeli, pilgrims also take another route that starts from Vandipperiyar Sathram and passes through Pulmedu and Paandithavalom to reach Sabarimala. The route, which too will be opened this time after a gap of two years, is mostly preferred by inter-State pilgrims who descend at Kumily.