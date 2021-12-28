Forest path ready for Sabarimala pilgrims

PATHANAMTHITTA

28 December 2021 17:58 IST

Joint team to inspect the 35-km-long route on tomorrow

With pilgrims being permitted to ascend the Sabarimala hills through the forest path from Erumely from December 31, a joint team of officials led by Arjun Pandian, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Sabarimala, will inspect the 35-km-long route on December 30.

According to Mr. Pandian, about 25 km of the path stretch through thick forest and of this, the 18-km-long path from Azhuthakkadavu to Pampa passes through the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR). Taking this into consideration, steps are being made to ensure the security of pilgrims.

“The devotees, who take spot booking from Erumely, will be permitted to enter the path from Koyikkalkadavu between 5.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m., while admission to Azhuthakadavu and Mukuzhi will be from 7 a,m, to 12 noon. The examination of required documents will be held at these locations,” the ADM said.

The Forest department has already cleared the route while arrangements at the eight stop over points (Idathavalam) to be run by the eco development committees are in the final stages. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) ensures the availability of drinking water, while the provision for power supply from Valiyanavattam to Pampa too is being set up.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, hospitals will be arranged at Mukkuzhy and Karimala while Emergency Medical Care Centres will be established at four locations, including Mambadi and Kallidamkunnu.

Shops and refreshment centres will be opened along the route, while devotees will be permitted to lay viri (overnight stay) at Valiyanavattam, Karimala and Kallidamkunnu, besides Mukkuzhy and Azhuthakadavau, the points where the PTR begins. Fencing will be erected at different locations to prevent wildlife attacks. Elephant squads and forest officials will be deployed to ensure the safety of devotees.

The devotees will be permitted to travel only in batches and no person will be allowed to hit the route after 5 p.m. The Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangam will run food distribution centres at Karimala and Valiyanavattom.