Forest officials trying to turn public anger against LDF: Varghese

January 29, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - IDUKKI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Idukki district secretary C.V. Varghese has said Forest officials are trying to turn the public anger against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government over the recent tusker attacks.

Inaugurating a protest march convened by the CPI(M) Idukki district committee in front of the Santanpara forest office near Munnar on Sunday, Mr Varghese criticised the recent Forest department decision to book a case against a driver who provoked wild tusker ‘Padayappa’ at Kadalar, near Munnar.

“It was a wrong decision to book a case against the driver, “ said Mr Varghese.

The protesters said they would not call off the march without higher Forest officials arriving at the protest venue. Following the demand, Shantri Tom, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Munnar, reached the spot and interacted with the CPI(M) leaders. Arun R.S., Chief Conservator of Forests, High Range Circle, also attended the interaction virtually.

According to CPI(M) leaders, the official agreed to appoint a Rapid Response Team (RRT) at Santhanpara, and said the department would take action on the complaint that the dead body of Shakthivel, a member of the elephant monitoring team who was killed by the wild elephants on Wednesday, was shifted from the spot before the arrival of the police team.

CPI(M) Idukki district committee called the protest march demanding an immediate solution over the increasing tusker menace at Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal panchayats. Santanpara panchayat president Liju Varghese, and CPI(M) Santanpara area secretary N.P. Sunil Kumar among others, attended the protest march.