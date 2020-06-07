Kerala

Forest officials rescue leopard in Wayanad

They catch the wild animal after applying tranquilliser darts

A leopard that had got trapped in a wire snare inside a private coffee plantation on the fringes of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday was rescued after applying tranquilliser darts.

The leopard was spotted in the plantation at Pallippady, near Moolamkavu under the Sulthan Bathery forest range of the sanctuary, by villagers in the morning.

A team of forest officials led by Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary warden P.K. Asif reached the spot to rescue the animal after the villagers informed them about the incident.

Officials said the animal’s hip had got stuck in the cables and it might have sustained internal injuries. The health condition of the animal could be ascertained only after a medical examination, they added.

Escape

Earlier, the animal had escaped to the plantation after breaking the snare, while the forest officials were trying to rescue it.

However, a team of veterinarians led by forest surgeon Arun Zachariah had caught the animal in the evening after tranquillising it.

Later, the animal was shifted to a veterinary clinic.

The Forest Department has registered a case under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and has started an inquiry on the laying of the cable net in the coffee plantation.

