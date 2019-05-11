Forest officials rescue ensnared leopard

A leopard that had got stuck in a wire snare inside an elephant trench at Kambakkodi, near Cheeral, in Wayanad district was rescued by forest officials after tranquillising it on Friday.

The two-year-old male leopard was spotted in an elephant trench near a eucalyptus plantation in the Thottamoola forest in the Muthanga forest range of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary by villagers of Kambakkodi around 8.30 a.m.

A team of forest officials led by Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary warden P.K. Asif reached the spot to rescue the animal after the villagers informed the officials about the incident.

The villagers said poachers normally set up snares in buffer zones and plantation areas to trap animals such as hare and wild boar.

The incident has created a sense of fear among the people in the locality as this is the first instance of a big cat being ensnared.

A team of veterinarians led by forest surgeon Arun Zachariah rescued the animal from the trap after tranquillising it.

Released to sanctuary

Later, it was released to the sanctuary as the animal was found healthy and there were no external injuries on it, Mr. Asif told The Hindu.

Case registered

The sanctuary authorities registered a case in connection with the incident.