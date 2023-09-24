Forest officials intensify steps to capture elusive tiger in Wayanad

September 24, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

Forest officials have intensified steps to capture the elusive tiger cat that has triggered panic among villagers in Panavally and Sarvani areas near Kattikulam in Thirunelly grama panchayat in Wayanad district for the past many weeks.

The Chief Wildlife Warden has issued an order to chemically immobilize the animal. The order was issued in the wake of the big cat reportedly entering into the house of a tribal family at Puzhakkara while chasing a dog two days ago.

It was reported that a tigress and its cubs had been stalking the area for the past many days. Moreover, another tiger was suspected to have killed three dogs in the area during the past one month, villagers said.

However, North Wayanad Forest Divisional officer Martin Lowell told The Hindu that they had installed as many as 33 surveillance cameras in the area.

“We have also set up three cages to capture the elusive tiger,” Mr. Lowell said. He added that they were yet to get any images of the tigress and its cubs. The last cattle lifting was reported in the area was on August 11, Mr. Lowell said.

