HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Forest officials intensify steps to capture elusive tiger in Wayanad

September 24, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Forest officials have intensified steps to capture the elusive tiger cat that has triggered panic among villagers in Panavally and Sarvani areas near Kattikulam in Thirunelly grama panchayat in Wayanad district for the past many weeks.

The Chief Wildlife Warden has issued an order to chemically immobilize the animal. The order was issued in the wake of the big cat reportedly entering into the house of a tribal family at Puzhakkara while chasing a dog two days ago.

It was reported that a tigress and its cubs had been stalking the area for the past many days. Moreover, another tiger was suspected to have killed three dogs in the area during the past one month, villagers said.

However, North Wayanad Forest Divisional officer Martin Lowell told The Hindu that they had installed as many as 33 surveillance cameras in the area.

“We have also set up three cages to capture the elusive tiger,” Mr. Lowell said. He added that they were yet to get any images of the tigress and its cubs. The last cattle lifting was reported in the area was on August 11, Mr. Lowell said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.