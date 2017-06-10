Forest officials gheraoed

Local people gheraoed Forest Department officials for over six hours on Friday following an attack by a wild elephant on a youth at Sinkukandam, near Chinnakanal.
The police said Nadackal Sunil, 26, was attacked by the elephant early Friday when he stepped out of his house. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the Kottayam Government Medical College. On being alerted, Forest Department officials, led by Devikulam deputy ranger Ajay Ghosh, reached the spot. However, the local people blocked the vehicle carrying 11 employees of the department and detained them for hours.
The Santhanpara police attempted to pacify the irate crowd, but in vain. The agitators insisted that the Munnar Wildlife Warden meet them. The warden talked to them and promised to meet them on Saturday. The people alleged that the Forest Department had failed in giving protection to them from wildlife attack
