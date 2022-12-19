Forest officials feel tiger drowned accidentally

December 19, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST

The death of a tiger in a pond in a cardamom plantation in a highly populated area has left forest officials puzzled.

A post-mortem examination of the 25-year-old male tiger that was found dead at Nirmlacity in Vazhavara, near Kattappana, on Sunday evening has attributed the death to drowning. According to Kottayam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) N. Rajesh, the animal drowned accidentally. “It is suspected that the tiger drowned while entering the net which covered the pond inside the cardamom plantation,” said Mr Rajesh.

“There was no tiger presence in the nearest forest area in the Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary. It is suspected that the animal arrived from Munnar or the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Thekkady,” said the source.

“It was an irony that the wild animal had been living inside a highly populated area,” said a source.

The tiger weighed around 120 kgs and was in a healthy state. “The nails of the animal were partially damaged and it was suspected that it happened during drowning,” said a source.