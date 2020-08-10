Forest officials escape tiger attack in Wayanad

KALPETTA

10 August 2020 00:09 IST

Two forest officials had a providential escape after they were attacked by a tiger in the South Wayanad Forest Division on Friday evening.

T. Sasikumar, forest range officer, Chethalayath Range, and driver Manuel George were attacked by the animal when they were searching for it at Pallichira near Pulpally.

The big cat had triggered panic among villagers after it killed domestic cattle.

Mr. Sasikumar and his team were trying to scare away the animal from a private plantation near the forest when it charged at them, B. Ranjithkumar, Divisional Forest Officer, South Wayanad Forest Division, said.

The officials escaped without serious injuries as they had worn protective gear.

“We have installed surveillance cameras in the area to monitor the movement of the tiger,” Mr. Ranjithkumar added.