Forest officials escape tiger attack in Wayanad

Two forest officials had a providential escape after they were attacked by a tiger in the South Wayanad Forest Division on Friday evening.
T. Sasikumar, forest range officer, Chethalayath Range, and driver Manuel George were attacked by the animal when they were searching for it at Pallichira near Pulpally.
The big cat had triggered panic among villagers after it killed domestic cattle.
Mr. Sasikumar and his team were trying to scare away the animal from a private plantation near the forest when it charged at them, B. Ranjithkumar, Divisional Forest Officer, South Wayanad Forest Division, said.
The officials escaped without serious injuries as they had worn protective gear.
“We have installed surveillance cameras in the area to monitor the movement of the tiger,” Mr. Ranjithkumar added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath