GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest officials escalate efforts to capture elusive tigress and cubs in Wayanad

As part of operation ‘Royal Stripes, 23 camera traps and three AI-enabled cameras installed across a 2 sq km area to track predators

Published - November 01, 2024 07:33 pm IST - KALPETTA

E.M. Manoj

Forest officials have ramped up their efforts to capture a tigress and her three cubs, whose presence has stirred panic among residents in Anappara, part of the South Wayanad forest division. Residents have been on high alert as sightings of the tigress and her cubs in the area have continued for several days, leading to the loss of three head of cattle.

Despite installing two cages within a tea plantation in Anappara, the site of recent attacks, forest officials are yet to locate the elusive tigress and her cubs. Sources report that the animals were first spotted on October 21 within the Anappara Division of the Chundale Tea Estate, owned by Harrison’s Malayalam Limited, where three grazing cows were killed.

Camera traps captured images of the tigers feeding on the carcasses of cows on October 22 and 24. Additionally, pugmarks from another adult tiger were found near the estate bordering the Chembra forest within the South Wayanad forest division. However, forest officials later confirmed that the big cat had retreated into the forest.

“As part of operation ‘Royal Stripes’ to track these predators, we have installed 23 camera traps and three AI-enabled cameras across a 2-square-kilometer area,” divisional forest officer Ajith K. Raman told The Hindu. “Despite these measures, we haven’t captured any images of the animals over the past four days,” he added.

Under the direction of Chief Conservator of Forests K.S. Deepa, the department has set up a base camp for the operation, with veterinarians stationed in the vicinity. According to Mr. Raman, round-the-clock patrolling of the area has also been initiated.

Published - November 01, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.