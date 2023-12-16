Forest officials confident of capturing man-eater tiger in Wayanad soon

December 16, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - KALPETTA

While the combing operations to capture the elusive tiger that reportedly killed a farmer at Kodallur in Wayanad district entered the seventh consecutive day on Friday, senior Forest officials remained confident of capturing the big cat soon.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Chief Conservator of Forest (Northern Circle) K.S. Deepa said all steps including setting up of three cages with live baits to lure the tiger, installation of 28 cameras, including three live cameras to monitor the movements of the tiger, and deployment of an 80-member special team consisting of veterinary doctors, shooters, and five patrolling team, were in place to capture the animal.

“We have got clear images of the predator that has been roaming in the human habitat for the past several days, and we are tracking the animal in close vicinity,” Ms. Deepa, who is supervising the operation, said. Once the man-eater was located at an apt position, the animal would be tranquilised and captured, Ms. Deepa added.

The Chief Wildlife Warden had issued an order on Sunday to shoot the tiger dead if the attempt to tranquilise the animal failed.

Meanwhile, the detection of fresh pugmarks at Kallurkunnu, near Koodallur, triggered panic among residents. Forest officials confirmed them as the pugmarks of a tiger, but it is not certain if they are of the same tiger that was suspected to have killed a farmer at Koodallur.

The Kerala State Forest Protective Staff Organisation urged the government to take action against those spreading false news about forest staff who were doing their best to mitigate man-animal conflict in the region. “Close to 3,000 forest staff are working round-the-clock to ensure the protection of people from wild animal attacks,” A. Anilkumar, secretary of the organisation, said.