Forest officials accused of insulting differently abled farmer

The police on Thursday conducted a preliminary investigation into the incident in which a differently abled farmer from Chakkittappara panchayat was allegedly insulted by two forest officials from Peruvannamoozhi forest range office.

The statement of M.A. Johnson, the complainant, was also recorded after local farmers took up the issue seeking stern action.

It was on Tuesday that Mr. Johnson came up with the complaint against the two officials who allegedly used derogatory remarks against him when he reportedly complained of monkey menace in his farm and the huge crop loss.

According to the complainant, the officials behaved in an insensitive way by making crude remarks on his disabilities.

Jijo Thomas, legal cell convener of We Farm Hillside farmers’ collective, said they would take out a march to the Peruvannamoozhi police station on March 9 if the police failed to initiate legal action against the suspected officials. “They recorded his statement in an informal way on Thursday. The insulted man is a respected rural entrepreneur and inventor who has come out with several novel projects overcoming his disabilities,” he added.

Mr. Thomas said the officials made the “insulting remarks” when Mr. Johnson explained his helplessness in claiming agriculture loss by producing the damaged crops as proof for verification.

“Monkeys usually escape into the forest with plucked coconuts and other fruits from the farm. A differently abled man like Johnson will never be able to collect the remnants and produce them for claiming compensation. The forest officers came out with the insulting remarks when Johnson explained his helplessness,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior officer attached to the Peruvannamoozhi forest range said he was yet to see the complaint. “We will check it with the officials concerned for prompt action,” he said.