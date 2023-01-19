ADVERTISEMENT

Forest officers under scanner for facilitating frequent visits by disqualified Lakshadweep MP

January 19, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

Central agencies likely to probe if there were any Illegal business deals involved or talks for the same involving the officials and Mohammed Faizal

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level probe is likely to be launched against a few Forest department officers in the northern Kerala region who allegedly facilitated the frequent stay and local tour of Mohammed Faizal, who has been disqualified as Lakshadweep MP recently following his conviction in an attempt to murder case.

The details of some of the suspected personal visits claimed to be facilitated by the officers to a few Inspection Bungalows (IB) of the Forest department are now with the Central investigation agencies, which are likely to probe whether there were any Illegal business deals involved or talks for the same involving the officials and Mr. Faizal.

The registers and other documents at various IBs apart from CCTV footage are likely to be examined to gather evidence regarding the visits made by him between 2018 and 2022. There is no clue yet about the purpose of such visits and talks he allegedly held with officials and business persons.

Misuse of official vehicles

Sources said there were also alleged misuse of official vehicles for personal trips to various locations, including the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannur. Some of the senior Forest department officers were reportedly aware of the visits and had reported them to their higher authorities.  

According to the Lakshadweep administration’s report in the court, the former MP is an accused in two more serious crime, one of which is now in the trial stage. It has also objected to Mr. Faizal’s move to seek the suspension of his conviction in the Kerala High Court.

It was on January 11 that the MP, along with his brother and two others, were convicted for attempting to murder Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of former Union Minister and Congress leader P.M. Sayeed.

