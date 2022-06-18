Forest officer suspended for lapse in reporting offence

Related to handling of scheduled animal by subordinates

The Forest department on Saturday suspended a section forest officer for failing to report a grave offence relating to the handling of a scheduled animal by his subordinates.

The disciplinary action was taken against section forest officer Arun Lal in connection with the recent death of a barking deer (Indian muntjac) at Anappetty in Pachamala, near Palode, on May 10. The species is protected under Schedule 3 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

The department had previously suspended beat forest officer S. Shajeed from service in connection with the incident. He has been accused of carelessly disposing of the carcass and cooking the animal’s meat with the assistance of a forest watcher who is a daily wages staff.

An inquiry found Mr. Lal to have failed to report the incident as soon as it had taken place. It was brought to the notice of higher authorities only on June 13.

The department also ordered the transfer of other beat forest officers who were on duty in the Palode range on the day of the incident. The Head of Forest Force has also been instructed to ensure the completion of the ongoing Vigilance investigation at the earliest to initiate disciplinary proceedings against those responsible for the lapse.