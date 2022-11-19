  1. EPaper
Forest officer injured in wild buffalo attack at Idukki

November 19, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A beat forest officer suffered serious injuries in a wild buffalo attack at Anakkal Petty under the Kanthalloor forest range on Saturday. The Forest official was identified as P. Johnson, beat the forest officer of the Kanthalloor forest range. According to officials, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday. He suffered attack while a team of forest officials tried to chase the wild animal back into the forest from a private farmland owned by Chinnavara residents Thankam and Krishnankutty. He suffered serious injuries on his head and hand. After providing first aid at a private hospital in Marayur, he was shifted to Kollam for further treatment.

In February, a forest watcher suffered serious injuries in a wild buffalo attack at the Mangalampara area of the Kanthalloor forest range.

