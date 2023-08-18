Forest museum at Kulathupuzha inaugurated  

August 18, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said a chain of forest museums in the State is under consideration.

Inaugurating the department’s first forest museum in Kulathupuzha, he added that it would be developed into a centre of learning. “It will be expanded as a hub for forest conservation and transformed into a model institution. The functioning of the information centre will be made more efficient,” said the Minister.

Stressing on the need to avoid plastic that poses a serious threat to forests and wildlife, he added that the potential of eco-tourism should be exploited. “A big tourism project involving Kulathupuzha and Thenmala will be implemented and an eco-friendly environment should be ensured for this. It is very important for the department officials to stay vigilant,” he said.

Hinting at the plans for diversification, he added that the department has been protecting people from the attacks of wild animals. “The full cooperation of the people is also important,” he said. While P.S. Supal, MLA, presided over the function while former Minister K. Raju was the chief guest at the event. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force Ganga Singh, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests D. Jayaprasad, department officials, and people’s representatives, were also present on the occasion.

