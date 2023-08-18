ADVERTISEMENT

Forest museum at Kulathupuzha inaugurated  

August 18, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran says a chain of forest museums in the State is under consideration.

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said a chain of forest museums in the State is under consideration.

Inaugurating the department’s first forest museum in Kulathupuzha, he added that it would be developed into a centre of learning. “It will be expanded as a hub for forest conservation and transformed into a model institution. The functioning of the information centre will be made more efficient,” said the Minister.

Stressing on the need to avoid plastic that poses a serious threat to forests and wildlife, he added that the potential of eco-tourism should be exploited. “A big tourism project involving Kulathupuzha and Thenmala will be implemented and an eco-friendly environment should be ensured for this. It is very important for the department officials to stay vigilant,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hinting at the plans for diversification, he added that the department has been protecting people from the attacks of wild animals. “The full cooperation of the people is also important,” he said. While P.S. Supal, MLA, presided over the function while former Minister K. Raju was the chief guest at the event. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force Ganga Singh, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests D. Jayaprasad, department officials, and people’s representatives, were also present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US