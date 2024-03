March 09, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Forest Ministers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will hold a meeting at Bandipur in Karnataka on March 10 (Sunday) in view of the recent spate of wildlife attacks.

According to Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, the meeting will formulate a joint action plan to prevent man-animal conflicts in human habitations close to forest fringe areas.