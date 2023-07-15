Forest Minister dismisses reports of elephant smuggling

July 15, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A high-level meeting convened by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Saturday in light of various controversies surrounding wild elephants dismissed reports by a section of the media alleging attempts to smuggle elephants to Gujarat.

The meeting observed that no permission has been granted for transfer of any captive elephant from the State. The Forest department has asserted the availability of specialised treatment in Kerala and that there was no need to transport elephants elsewhere.

Mr. Saseendran reiterated his directions for a comprehensive probe into the unnatural death of a wild elephant with a missing tusk at a rubber estate near Chelakkara in Thrissur. The meeting also took stock of the health status of an elephant that strayed away from its herd in Walayar. A team has been constituted to monitor its well being.

Arikompan acclimatising well

The discussion also delved into the current status of wild tusker Arikompan that was translocated from Chinnakanal in Idukki. Forest officials have been informed by their counterparts in Tamil Nadu that the wild tusker has been acclimatising well and has joined other elephant herds at the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Wildlife, K.R. Jyothilal, Head of Forest Force Bennichen Thomas, Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Vigilance and Forest Intelligence) Pramod G. Krishnan were among those who took part in the meeting.

