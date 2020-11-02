Forest Minister reviews facilities at Neyyar safari park

He orders probe into the escape of a tiger from the park

Forest Minister K. Raju has assured steps to improve facilities in the Lion Safari Park at Neyyar following the escape and the subsequent capture of a 10-year-old tigress from its premises.

Speaking during a visit to the park during which he named the animal ‘Vaiga’, Mr. Raju said he had ordered a comprehensive probe into its escape from the cage it was confined to since its arrival at Neyyar following its initial capture from Pulpally in Wayanad last week.

He instructed the Principal Secretary, Forest and Wildlife Department, to submit a report on the enquiry and recommendations to improve the existing system within two weeks.

The Minister said the existing cages for accommodating and treating animals in the park would be renovated. A new treatment cage would be established in addition to the existing one. While many cages were in a dilapidated condition, the worn-out grills would either be replaced or welded to reinforce the structures.

The park would also come under round-the-clock surveillance with the installation of CCTV cameras. In addition, the facility would come under constant scrutiny wherein senior officials would be entrusted to conduct security audits for which a separate diary would be maintained.

The Lion Safari Park will be reopened for visitors within a week. The park currently houses two lions—19-year old female lion Bindu and a 10-year old male lion Nagaraj.

He added that the work on establishing a tiger centre in Wayanad to rehabilitate captured tigers was in its final phase. Tigers requiring treatment would also be shifted to the facility, Mr. Raju said.

The Minister was accompanied by Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar, Conservator of Forests (Agasthyavanam Biological Park) J. Devaprasad, and Thiruvananthapuram Wildlife Warden J.R. Ani.