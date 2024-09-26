GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest Minister launches construction of elephant proof trenches in Thiruvananthapuram forest division

He says govt. committed to addressing human-wildlife conflicts and ensuring the well being of forest dwellers and those residing in forest fringes

Published - September 26, 2024 07:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has emphasised the government’s commitment towards addressing human-wildlife conflicts and ensuring the well being of forest dwellers and those residing in forest fringes.

He was speaking while formally launching the construction of elephant-proof trenches in Pottomavu Adivasi Nagar in Vamanapuram at a function held at the State Forest Training Institute in Arippa on Thursday.

The work is part of a ₹2.77-crore project to construct trenches over a distance of 15.5 km in nine locations across the Thiruvananthapuram forest division, particularly in the hilly areas of Kulathupuzha, Palode and Paruthippally where forests border tribal habitations.

Mr. Saseendran highlighted that the government was focussed on implementing long-term solutions to the challenges faced by communities living near forest areas. “We do not have a negative attitude towards the issues of the people in the forest areas. Our aim is to develop permanent preventive measures to ensure safety and harmony,” he said.

Comprehensive approach

He elaborated on the comprehensive approach being adopted, which included the construction of small ponds and planting of fruit trees to ensure availability of water and food within forests. This strategy was designed to keep wildlife within their natural habitats, reducing the likelihood of conflicts with human populations. Plans were also under way to engage with people in 241 hill panchayats to finalise prevention strategies tailored to each region’s unique needs.

The Minister asserted that the government’s goal was to eliminate wildlife attack deaths by the end of its five-year term.

D.K. Murali, MLA, presided over the function. Vamanapuram block panchayat president G. Komalam, Peringamala grama panchayat president Karthika C.P., district panchayat member Sophy Thomas, Chief Conservator of Forests, Southern Circle R. Kamalahar, and State Forest Training Institute Director Dhoni Varghese were present.

