Forest Minister has failed to address concerns, says Idukki diocese

March 07, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Sharpening its attack on the State government over the raging man-animal conflict, the Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church on Thursday demanded that Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran should quit if he was unable to run the department efficiently.

In a statement, the diocese alleged that despite the rise in wild animal attacks, the government had failed to address public concerns, leading to a tragic toll of 12 lives in a matter of days.

Idukki Diocese Media Commission Chairman Fr. Jins Karakkat criticised the Forest Minister for his silence on the escalating issue. “Within days, 12 people lost their lives in wild animal attacks. The Forest Minister has said nothing about the issue,” noted Fr. Karakkat.

The diocese claimed that the government’s response was inadequate, proposing a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of those killed in wild animal attacks. Fr. Karakkat accused the government of attempting to suppress protests by registering fake cases against demonstrators.

Expressing solidarity with farmers in the district, the Church hinted that it may join protests by farmers if needed to address human-animal conflict issues. “If wild animals venture into human habitations due to lack of proper food and water inside the forests, the government should conduct a detailed study and find immediate solutions,” Fr. Karakkat said.

The diocese said five lives were lost in the district in wild elephant attacks in within two months, underscoring the urgency to address the issue.

